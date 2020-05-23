Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4,004.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Insulet were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Insulet by 26.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,747,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Insulet by 34.5% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter worth about $2,522,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 49.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Insulet by 14.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $192.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,211.81 and a beta of 0.93. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $103.26 and a 52 week high of $228.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.38 and a 200 day moving average of $183.90.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.61 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $184,944.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,200.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,038.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,603 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PODD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $162.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

