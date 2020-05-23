Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 342.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Shares of EOG opened at $52.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.51. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $95.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $63.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

