Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 108 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Equifax were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,781,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,558,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,440,000 after acquiring an additional 837,926 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,980,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Equifax by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,560,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,754,000 after purchasing an additional 319,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 592,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,015,000 after purchasing an additional 234,146 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Equifax from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Equifax from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Argus lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.67.

In other news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $146.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.32. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $164.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.27 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

