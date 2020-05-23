Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,928,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 256,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,841,000 after buying an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet cut their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cfra increased their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.54.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day moving average is $104.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.