Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $16.50 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.22 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 83.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,016,030.00. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,064. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 231,649 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,552 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,248,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,724,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

