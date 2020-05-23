Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CSCO. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $191.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

