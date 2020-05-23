Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $17,134,010,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,492,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,981,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,622,000 after buying an additional 77,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,940,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,852,000 after buying an additional 485,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,427,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,767,000 after buying an additional 1,096,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $4,361,536.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $1,145,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 362,660 shares of company stock worth $26,145,808 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

