Christopher L. Fowler Sells 4,000 Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CPSI opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPSI shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

