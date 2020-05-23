Christine Flores Sells 15,677 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 15,677 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $300,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christine Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $122,500.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $125,375.00.

NYSE PINS opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion and a PE ratio of -5.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 21.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 26,737,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,820,000 after buying an additional 4,714,125 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 9,401.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,015,000 after buying an additional 21,605,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 375.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,500,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,569,000 after buying an additional 9,080,885 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 187.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,857,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,207,000 after buying an additional 6,432,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstMark Capital I GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $175,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

