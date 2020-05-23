Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $489.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chemed exited the first quarter of 2020 with better-than-expected earnings. We are upbeat about its continued solid revenue growth across key subsidiaries. VITAS has been registering continued uptick in total admissions. Expansion of average daily census is also encouraging. Roto-Rooter arm has been seeing growth on strong performance by the core plumbing, excavation and drain cleaning service segments. Expansion in both margins in the quarter also bodes well. Over the past six months, Chemed’s share price has consistently outperformed its industry. However, the revenue miss along with economic doldrums caused by the pandemic affected the share price over the past few months. Reimbursement issues, business seasonality and a tough competition are other concerns. A weak solvency with a slightly leveraged balance sheet is deterring as well.”

Several other research firms have also commented on CHE. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemed from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $477.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. Chemed has a 1-year low of $324.31 and a 1-year high of $513.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $440.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.04 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.18%.

In related news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.53, for a total transaction of $142,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,108,179 in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,512,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 130,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,447,000 after acquiring an additional 117,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,716,000 after acquiring an additional 71,736 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 3,980.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 71,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 69,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Chemed by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,188,000 after acquiring an additional 61,361 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

