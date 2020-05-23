Charles Kallenbach Sells 2,500 Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 2,500 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Kallenbach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 23rd, Charles Kallenbach sold 5,000 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $29.45 on Friday. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.58) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,025,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,964,000 after buying an additional 1,088,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 62.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,481,000 after buying an additional 964,055 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,629,000. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

