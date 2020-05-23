Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYG opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 12%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

LYG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

