Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $61,000 Investment in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $869,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $488,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHC shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $442.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.46 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. Analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

