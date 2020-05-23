Cetera Investment Advisers Has $148,000 Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 143.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,778 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Macy’s were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in M. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Macy’s by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Macy’s Inc has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Macy’s news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on M. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $14.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

Macy's Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

