Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 8,664 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.5% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,366,000 after purchasing an additional 182,387 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 56,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $89.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average is $118.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

