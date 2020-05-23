Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Diageo by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $139.35 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra increased their price target on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Edward Jones downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

