Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 129 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD opened at $235.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.