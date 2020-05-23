Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 24,304 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,304 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $22.92.

