Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,315 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX opened at $14.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.