Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,110,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Booking by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,631.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,408.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1,733.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,730.96.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.