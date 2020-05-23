Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CTRC stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. Centric Brands has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $4.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRC. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Centric Brands by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Centric Brands by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centric Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centric Brands by 40.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 77,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Centric Brands Inc designs, produces, manages, and builds kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel.

