Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Vista LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $121.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.30. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

