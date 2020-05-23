Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

SPHD stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

