Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 248 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 335.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.03.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

