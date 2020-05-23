Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,690,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 3,470 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.53, for a total value of $754,829.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,851,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,878 shares of company stock worth $20,047,408. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.52.

EW stock opened at $218.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.94 and its 200 day moving average is $222.43. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $154.52 and a one year high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

