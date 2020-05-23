Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $188,100.00.

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $21.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.1042 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.