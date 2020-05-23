Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $36.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86.

