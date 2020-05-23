Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $935,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $138.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

