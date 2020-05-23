Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,334,000 after buying an additional 6,563,745 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,525,000 after buying an additional 1,978,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 505.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,750,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,900,000 after buying an additional 1,461,335 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $150,841,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $98,465,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $97.17 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.23 and its 200 day moving average is $108.88.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.