Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151,200 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

HST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

HST opened at $11.23 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.