Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 331.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 136,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 105,094 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 71,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $59.40 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.55.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.