Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $367,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 108.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $112.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.00 and its 200-day moving average is $130.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

