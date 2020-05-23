Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $335,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 38,462.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,988,000 after buying an additional 1,873,521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,866,000 after buying an additional 1,110,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,731,000 after buying an additional 592,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 21.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,778,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,630,000 after buying an additional 488,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR opened at $158.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.19. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $170.64. The stock has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.69.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,542,002. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,974 shares of company stock worth $11,564,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.