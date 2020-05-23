Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,154,000 after purchasing an additional 671,460 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,942,000 after purchasing an additional 303,516 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 278,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,321,000 after purchasing an additional 244,208 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $244.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.20. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

