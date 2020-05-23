Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $53.53 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $59.19.

