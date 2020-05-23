Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,803 DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 13.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laurence A. Chapman sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,042,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $317,723.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,723.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $135.81 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $158.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.21.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

