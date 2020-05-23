Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 473 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,168,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,098,802,000 after acquiring an additional 76,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,251,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,947,183,000 after purchasing an additional 88,399 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,190,000 after purchasing an additional 860,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,177,103,000 after purchasing an additional 89,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $287.61 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $306.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

