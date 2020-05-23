Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 21,073 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $974,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 8,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $118.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $212.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

