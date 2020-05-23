Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 27,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

