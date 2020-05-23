Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,251 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 178,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 41,433 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.26. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.