Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 30 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Netflix by 766.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 19.0% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 46,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Netflix by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,933 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $429.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $458.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $415.53 and its 200-day moving average is $355.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.95.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

