Canaccord Genuity Raises Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$30.50

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$30.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TXG. Cormark cut Torex Gold Resources from a buy rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank cut Torex Gold Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight Capital upgraded Torex Gold Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Torex Gold Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.64.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$19.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.45.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$230.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Darren Murphy bought 4,000 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,351.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$91,543.62.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

