Canaccord Genuity Raises Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Price Target to C$4.00

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PG. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Premier Gold Mines from C$3.24 to C$2.99 and set a top pick rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Premier Gold Mines from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Premier Gold Mines from C$4.90 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of PG opened at C$2.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.69. Premier Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.55. The firm has a market cap of $472.22 million and a P/E ratio of -13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$30.46 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Premier Gold Mines will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier Gold Mines news, Director Ewan Stewart Downie acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$77,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,707,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,297,055.90. Insiders have bought 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,300 in the last three months.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

