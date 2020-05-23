Canaccord Genuity Raises Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$26.50

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. CSFB decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.75.

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$28.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 7.97. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$26.83 and a 52-week high of C$46.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.54.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$238.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$247.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.99%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

