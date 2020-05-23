Canaccord Genuity Raises Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$215.00

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$175.00 to C$215.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNV. CSFB set a C$105.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Franco Nevada from C$190.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$105.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Franco Nevada from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Franco Nevada from C$195.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$159.67.

Shares of FNV opened at C$206.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$183.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$150.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion and a PE ratio of 216.19. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of C$98.29 and a 1 year high of C$214.82.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.78. The company had revenue of C$322.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$322.87 million. Analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Franco Nevada news, Director Randall Oliphant sold 25,000 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$204.90, for a total transaction of C$5,122,427.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,244,855. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,300 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.12, for a total value of C$977,281.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,706,569.98. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,339 shares of company stock worth $39,509,614.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

