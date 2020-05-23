Canaccord Genuity Raises Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$9.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$6.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.15.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$7.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -50.34. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.20 and a 12 month high of C$7.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$203.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently -13.61%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Peter Nixon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$62,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,739.04. Also, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total value of C$39,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$65,700.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.