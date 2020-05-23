Canaccord Genuity Raises Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$0.85

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.60 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$0.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$0.92. The company has a market cap of $235.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$94.44 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

