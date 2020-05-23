Canaccord Genuity Boosts Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$9.00

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YRI. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$7.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$2.41 and a 12 month high of C$7.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone acquired 250,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.76 per share, with a total value of C$1,439,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,275,666 shares in the company, valued at C$13,106,698.33. Also, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 50,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.16, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,511,744.08. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $440,446.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.