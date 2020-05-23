Canaccord Genuity Boosts Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$2.75

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRQ. Scotiabank cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of TSE TRQ opened at C$0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -12.40. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.43 and a 12-month high of C$1.78.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$292.18 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

