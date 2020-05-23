Canaccord Genuity Boosts Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$20.00

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$14.75 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Osisko gold royalties from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.78.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$14.44 on Wednesday. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of C$6.35 and a 12 month high of C$17.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -9.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.06.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$52.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.90%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

